Officers named in St. Croix County officer-involved shooting

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the names of the two officers in an officer-involved shooting that occurred on June 3, 2023, in St. Croix County.

A media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office identifies the officers as Sergeant Chase Durand with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Katie Chevrier with the New Richmond Police Department.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

The media release states, “Sergeant Durand has 8 years of Law Enforcement experience. He started with the New Richmond Police Department from 2014-2015 and has been full time the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office since 2015. Sergeant Durand has also served with the Army National Guard from 2008-2014, with a deployment to Iraq in 2009.”

The media release goes on to state, “Officer Chevrier has 15 years of Law Enforcement experience. She started with the Somerset Police Department in 2008-2013, worked in the St. Croix County Jail in 2013, and has been full time with the New Richmond Police Department since 2013.”

