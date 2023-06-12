Officers named in St. Croix County officer-involved shooting

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the names of the two officers in an officer-involved shooting that occurred on June 3, 2023, in St. Croix County.

A media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office identifies the officers as Sergeant Chase Durand with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Katie Chevrier with the New Richmond Police Department.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

The media release states, “Sergeant Durand has 8 years of Law Enforcement experience. He started with the New Richmond Police Department from 2014-2015 and has been full time the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office since 2015. Sergeant Durand has also served with the Army National Guard from 2008-2014, with a deployment to Iraq in 2009.”

The media release goes on to state, “Officer Chevrier has 15 years of Law Enforcement experience. She started with the Somerset Police Department in 2008-2013, worked in the St. Croix County Jail in 2013, and has been full time with the New Richmond Police Department since 2013.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KISS will play on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway
KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17
No one hurt in Chippewa Falls structure fire
FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say
Wisconsinite, Hans Obma, made an original short film and starred in it.
TV actor’s Wisconsin roots inspired award-winning short film
Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.
Angler hooks ‘monster’ 9-foot-long catfish

Latest News

Eau Claire County Breakfast on the Farm (6/12/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/12/23)
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after UTV crash in Barron County
sprinkler system
Village of Lake Hallie to lift outdoor watering ban