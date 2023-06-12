1 person dead after motorcycle vs. deer crash in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a motorcycle vs. deer crash in Chippewa County Sunday.

According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, June 11, 2023, at 6:39 p.m., the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle vs deer crash with injury on County Highway K north of County Highway O. in the Town of Anson.

The media release says Investigation shows that 40-year-old Benjamin Thornton was traveling southbound on County Highway K when he hit a deer causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

According to the media release, Thornton was taken by ambulance to a hospital with life threatening injuries where he later died. The media release notes Thornton was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

