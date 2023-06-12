Pablo Center at the Confluence reveals Season Six full lineup

Tickets go on sale starting July 12th
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From heavy-hitting performances and Broadway theatrics filling the stages of RCU Theatre to intimate concerts and unique events, the Pablo Center at the Confluence continues to build upon the community’s creative culture and expand the possibilities of what our region can offer.

Jason Jon Anderson, Pablo Center at the Confluence Executive Director and Monica Frederick, Director of Development went on Hello Wisconsin Monday morning to provide an exclusive first reveal to WEAU viewers. Season Six will feature over 300 LIVE acts including the most Broadway shows they’ve ever had.

Season 6 Announce Highlight Shows:

Toad The Wet Sprocket

38 Special

Tony Danza & His Quartet

Dokken (pronounced doe-ken)

Grand Kyiv Ballet: Snow White

SIX Broadway Shows including Hairspray, Mean Girls, Shrek & more!

Big Bad Voo Doo Daddy

Dinosaur World Live

Two Cirque Shows including a special Christmas themed Cirque act

Magicians, Comedians,

AND SO MUCH MORE!

Numerous shows from our affiliates including

-UWEC Symphonies, Choirs, & Bands

-Concerts by CVJO & CVSO

-Shows from ECCT & CVTG

-Songs & Stories from CVWG

Spectacular Art Exhibits featuring work from

-David Brock

-Weeya Michelle Calif

-Eric Lee

-Susanna Gaunt & more

-as well as group shows showcasing work from local students & artists!

Pablo is also very excited for the Inaugural season of the WI Shakespeare festival, which will feature an exquisite blend of artistic and educational endeavors, including a mainstage production of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a new works series, a young performers troupe, various workshop classes open to the public, and more.

Tickets for Season 6 will be on sale to the public July 21st. Become a member to gain pre-sale access as early as July 12th to secure your seat at your favorite shows before they sell out!

Memberships start at only $50 and are 100% tax deductible. As a non-profit, we rely on membership and ticket sales to drive Pablo Center’s mission to expand access, build partnerships, and create new possibilities for the arts in our community. Be a part of helping us share innovative learning and extraordinary arts experiences at Pablo Center at the Confluence.

Click here to check out the Season Six brochure!

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KISS will play on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway
KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17
No one hurt in Chippewa Falls structure fire
Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.
Angler hooks ‘monster’ 9-foot-long catfish
Mark Woolston has had a different kind of office for a different kind of job over the last 50...
‘I fell in love with the job’: UPS driver making last delivery after 50 years on the road
FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say

Latest News

Hans Obma (6/12/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (6/12/23)
Ag Chat with Kristin Smith (6/12/23)
Season Six: Pablo Center at the Confluence (6/12/23)