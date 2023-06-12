Pablo Center at the Confluence reveals Season Six full lineup

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From heavy-hitting performances and Broadway theatrics filling the stages of RCU Theatre to intimate concerts and unique events, the Pablo Center at the Confluence continues to build upon the community’s creative culture and expand the possibilities of what our region can offer.

Jason Jon Anderson, Pablo Center at the Confluence Executive Director and Monica Frederick, Director of Development went on Hello Wisconsin Monday morning to provide an exclusive first reveal to WEAU viewers. Season Six will feature over 300 LIVE acts including the most Broadway shows they’ve ever had.

Season 6 Announce Highlight Shows:

Toad The Wet Sprocket

38 Special

Tony Danza & His Quartet

Dokken (pronounced doe-ken)

Grand Kyiv Ballet: Snow White

SIX Broadway Shows including Hairspray, Mean Girls, Shrek & more!

Big Bad Voo Doo Daddy

Dinosaur World Live

Two Cirque Shows including a special Christmas themed Cirque act

Magicians, Comedians,

AND SO MUCH MORE!

Numerous shows from our affiliates including

-UWEC Symphonies, Choirs, & Bands

-Concerts by CVJO & CVSO

-Shows from ECCT & CVTG

-Songs & Stories from CVWG

Spectacular Art Exhibits featuring work from

-David Brock

-Weeya Michelle Calif

-Eric Lee

-Susanna Gaunt & more

-as well as group shows showcasing work from local students & artists!

Pablo is also very excited for the Inaugural season of the WI Shakespeare festival, which will feature an exquisite blend of artistic and educational endeavors, including a mainstage production of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a new works series, a young performers troupe, various workshop classes open to the public, and more.

Tickets for Season 6 will be on sale to the public July 21st. Become a member to gain pre-sale access as early as July 12th to secure your seat at your favorite shows before they sell out!

Memberships start at only $50 and are 100% tax deductible. As a non-profit, we rely on membership and ticket sales to drive Pablo Center’s mission to expand access, build partnerships, and create new possibilities for the arts in our community. Be a part of helping us share innovative learning and extraordinary arts experiences at Pablo Center at the Confluence.

Click here to check out the Season Six brochure!

