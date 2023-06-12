PAT & ANN SINE AND TOM’S SALES & SERVICE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Pat and Ann Sime and their families for the Sunshine Award. They own Tom’s Sales and Service in Cornell. They call you by name as you enter and ask, “What can I do for you? Would you like coffee, water, a snack, or just a visit.” They have done many things for our families and the community. They have delivered sweets to the grade school and donated to many organizations. The whole family works there, and they are a great family in a great town.

Rodney & Peggy Lazarz

