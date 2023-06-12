PAT & ANN SINE AND TOM’S SALES & SERVICE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Pat and Ann Sime and their families for the Sunshine Award. They own Tom’s Sales and Service in Cornell. They call you by name as you enter and ask, “What can I do for you? Would you like coffee, water, a snack, or just a visit.” They have done many things for our families and the community. They have delivered sweets to the grade school and donated to many organizations. The whole family works there, and they are a great family in a great town.

Rodney & Peggy Lazarz

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsinite, Hans Obma, made an original short film and starred in it.
TV actor’s Wisconsin roots inspired award-winning short film
KISS will play on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway
KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17
FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after UTV crash in Barron County
No one hurt in Chippewa Falls structure fire

Latest News

Local radio personality John Murphy to receive Local Broadcast Legend award
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association to honor local radio personality, John Murphy
DR. NATHAN NORBY
KEVIN MAHALKO
BETH NYHUS
ROXAN ISENBERGER AND REIT’S GARDEN CENTER