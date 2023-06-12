Stray showers Monday, otherwise mainly dry with a quick warm up this week

It was a cool finish to our weekend as temperatures ran about ten degrees below average. This was the coolest day we’ve seen in more than three weeks, and the first below average day so far in June. A large high pressure system is sitting to our west, putting the state in cool northwest flow. In addition, an upper low is spinning over Wisconsin and the Great Lakes, and will continue to be a factor in our weather for at least the next 24 hours. Tonight will be mainly clear and it will cool off quickly. Light winds and very dry air will set us up for widespread 40s early Monday morning. There is also concern for a scattered, late season frost in those typical colder locations in the valleys, where temperatures will dip into the 30s in parts of Jackson and Monroe counties. High pressure will remain to our west on Monday, while the upper low remains just to our east. A weak surface trough will rotate through for the afternoon, bringing some clouds that may also produce a few scattered showers. The very dry air will preclude anything more than light rain and minimal amounts. It will be another day with breezy northwest winds. Temperatures will remain in the cool 60s for our eastern counties, while farther west it will climb back into the 70s.

A surface trough may bring scattered afternoon showers Monday (weau)

The same upper low will not move much into Tuesday, keeping shower chances over central and eastern Wisconsin, while we should be far enough removed from the circulation to keep our part of the state dry. Clouds and sun will be around and it will warm up more, with highs climbing back near and just above 80. The persistent upper level ridge over the Northern Plains will then take over through the mid-week, restoring mostly sunny skies and summer-like temperatures. The airmass will support highs back into the mid and even upper 80s in a few spots Wednesday and Thursday, despite a weak front slipping down from the north. By Friday we will be watching a front approach from the west. Timing may change, but for now it does support the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms to end the work week. If the front is progressive then we will get back into drier weather for the weekend with highs continuing in the 80s.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.