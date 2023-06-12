TV actor’s Wisconsin roots inspired award-winning short film

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Wisconsinite and TV actor found himself in France after dipping his toes in filmmaking.

Actor Hans Obma wrote and starred in an original film that was an official selection of one of the biggest film festivals in the world. The Wisconsinite and 4th generation University of Wisconsin-Madison alum wrote and starred in his original film “A Question of Service.” The film brought him all the way to the American Pavilion at Cannes’s Emerging Filmmakers Showcase.

“A Question of Service is a 25-minute short film that won the episodic category in the LA premiere of the oscar-qualifying short films festival, Hollyshorts Film Festival. The film also won an award at the Austin Film Festival before Obma decided to take it international.

Obma said the film is about a combination of all the things that he did during lockdown including learning new languages and trying out different accents. The film itself is set in the world of MI-6 also known as the Secret Intelligence Service. Obma brought one of his dream roles to life in the film that he said was inspired by his experiences as a Wisconsinite.

“One I’d love to play a Bond villain and that continues to be true, but the follow up of that is I’m also interested in playing a sensitive man from Wisconsin because at bottom that is what I am,” Hans said. “So much of what is inside this character in “A Question of Service,” who has significant Wisconsin roots, comes straight from being the man that I am.”

Obma said his end goal for the film is to get it picked up by a streaming service.

The entire film cannot be viewed by the public while it continues to be submitted for festivals, but you can click here to watch the official trailer for “A Question of Service.”

