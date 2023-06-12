UW-Eau Claire Head baseball coach Charles Bolden resigns

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After three seasons, the UW-Eau Claire baseball team will be looking for a new head coach. The university announcing Charles Bolden’s resignation from the position on Monday.

Bolden was the schools first baseball coach since 1995 after the sport was reinstated as a varsity sport for the 2021 season.

In his three seasons, the Blugolds were 31-76 overall and 16-64 in WIAC play.

The Blugolds have placed the interim head coach tag on longtime Eau Claire American Legion manager and UW-Eau Claire alumnus Mark Faanes as they start their search for a permanent replacement for Bolden.

