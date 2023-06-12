Village of Lake Hallie to lift outdoor watering ban

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Village of Lake Hallie is set to lift their outdoor watering ban effective Monday, June 12, 2023.

The Village of Lake Hallie’s outdoor watering ban was issued on May 30, 2023, according to a media release from the Village of Lake Hallie.

The media release states, “While the outdoor watering ban has now expired, enforcement of the Village’s Water Conservation Ordinance as it pertains to services connected to the municipal water system will take place to prevent the necessity of the ban being reinstated.”

“Outdoor irrigation season is from May 1st–September 30th”

“Hours of irrigation are between 5 a.m. –8a.m. and 6 p.m. –10 p.m. only”

“Irrigation is permitted on even-numbered days for properties with addresses ending in even numbers, and for odd-numbered days for properties with addresses ending in odd numbers”

“Irrigation is not allowed on July 31 or august 31″

The media release goes on to state, “The penalty for non-compliance of the water conservation ordinance is the assessment of a $263.50 fine per occurrence.”

Questions should be directed to the Village of Lake Hallie at 715-726-2660.

