‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall

The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the classic story of the “Wizard of Oz.”(Curtis Brown Photography)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Gray News) - Take a trip over the rainbow this fall to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Autumn at Oz Festival.

Follow the yellow brick road to Beech Mountain in North Carolina and take part in one of the largest “Wonderful Wizard of Oz” events at the Land of Oz.

The special anniversary event will take place Sept. 8-10, 15-17 and 22-24. Tickets for the Autumn at Oz Festival at Land of Oz them park go on sale Friday.

The Land of Oz was a fully functioning theme park created in 1970. The park was rebuilt under new management in 1975 after a fire was set to the Emerald City and closed in the fall of 1980.

The park features a scale replica of Auntie Em’s house, a witch’s castle and other whimsical Oz oddities found along the yellow brick road, paved with 44,000 bricks.

According to the park’s website, original employees reunited in 1988, which sparked yearly re-openings that has since become known as the Autumn at Oz Festival.

The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the classic story of the “Wizard of Oz.”

In addition to several live performances, the event features standard festival attractions such as arts and crafts, memorabilia and food vendors.

