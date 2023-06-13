$50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold at Mega Holiday in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A $50,000 Powerball winning ticket was sold at Mega Holiday on 6126 Texaco Drive in Eau Claire for the Monday, June 12 drawing, according to a media release from the Wisconsin Lottery.

According to the media release, the winning ticket matched four of five numbers (2-3-16-23-68) plus the Powerball (7).

The media release states, “It is the second time in a week that a Mega Holiday location and a Powerball win are making news. On June 7th, a $50,000 Powerball winning ticket was purchased at a Mega Holiday in Altoona.”

The media release notes other Powerball winning tickets have been sold in Wis. in June, including:

“June 12th at Mega Holiday in Eau Claire ($50,000)”

“June 7th at Mega Holiday in Altoona ($50,000)”

“June 5th at Festival Foods in Fond du Lac ($1,000,000)”

“June 3rd at Berkot’s Super Foods in Twin Lakes ($50,000)”

“June 3rd at Station Hustis in Hustiford ($50,000)”

Additional information is available in the full media release from the Wisconsin Lottery, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.