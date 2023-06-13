Altoona Fire Department to issue burning permits

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - According to a media release from the Altoona Fire Department, the Department is now issuing burning permits.

The media release states, “Because fire weather conditions have improved, Altoona Fire Chief Mark Renderman has announced that the Altoona Fire Department will start issuing burning permits today.”

For additional information you are asked to call the Altoona Fire Department at 715-839-2970.

