Chancellor Schmidt reflects on school year, looks ahead

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire recently wrapped up its 2022-2023 school year, but the prep work and thoughts for the year ahead are already on the minds of some staff members.

“It was a fantastic school year. There are a lot of things that go into making that, but I’ve often said this is the happiest group of freshmen I’ve ever welcomed to our campus,” UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the 2022-2023 school year was another busy year at the university.

“We kicked things off with the celebration. UW-Eau Claire hosted the Board of Regents meeting. We do that every six or seven years we did that this past fall,” Schmidt said. “We had the NCUR (National Conference on Undergraduate Research) to help finish the year. So, we welcomed in almost 4,000 guests from around the country and some around the world who descended onto our campus.”

Now, Chancellor Schmidt said he’s looking forward to the next school year and some of the exciting things coming up.

“I’m looking forward to the groundbreaking of the new Science and Health Science building, looking forward to the opening of the Sonnentag facility,” Schmidt said. “You know, that too, will be a game changer for this university to have state-of-the-art facilities for event space.”

Schmidt said he’s thankful for the community’s support of the university and looks forward to what’s to come in the next school year.

“I have heartfelt gratitude for this community and all the support they’ve provided this university, how they locked arms and made the funding of the Science and Health Science building the top priority of the Chamber of Commerce,” Schmidt said. “Over the course of the ten years that I’ve been here, I’ve learned a lot about this institution. One of the things I learned immediately was no matter what idea I had, no matter how crazy or farfetched it might be, as long as I could share with our faculty and staff why it was good for students, I knew I could count on their support.”

On June 1, the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance approved more than $230 million for UW-Eau Claire’s Science and Health Sciences Building to be included in the 2023-2025 Capital Budget. The funding still needs to be approved by the state Senate and Assembly before getting final approval from Governor Evers.

