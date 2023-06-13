Gov. Evers Slams Republicans for Plans to Cut Tens of Millions from UW System

MADISON, Wis. (OFFICE OF GOVERNOR TONY EVERS PRESS RELEASE) - Gov. Tony Evers today slammed Republicans on the Joint Committee on Finance for newly released plans to cut tens of millions in funding for the University of Wisconsin (UW) System. Republicans are set to take up the UW System cuts later today. Gov. Evers released the following statement:

“Make no mistake, Speaker Vos and Republicans’ short-sighted move to gut our UW System by tens of millions of dollars is about one thing—Republicans’ decade-long war on higher education institutionsin our state.

“It’s clear Republicans have no real or meaningful solutions to address our state’s longstanding workforce challenges, and that includes making the necessary investments to educate and retain talented students across our state.

“These cuts will be disastrous for our UW System, almost certainly causing cuts to campuses and critical programs statewide, and will only hurt our kids, our state’s economy, and our state’s workforce in the process.”



