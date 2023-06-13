Gov. Evers Slams Republicans for Plans to Cut Tens of Millions from UW System

Evers stops at UWEC
Evers stops at UWEC(WEAU)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (OFFICE OF GOVERNOR TONY EVERS PRESS RELEASE) - Gov. Tony Evers today slammed Republicans on the Joint Committee on Finance for newly released plans to cut tens of millions in funding for the University of Wisconsin (UW) System. Republicans are set to take up the UW System cuts later today. Gov. Evers released the following statement:

“Make no mistake, Speaker Vos and Republicans’ short-sighted move to gut our UW System by tens of millions of dollars is about one thing—Republicans’ decade-long war on higher education institutionsin our state.

“It’s clear Republicans have no real or meaningful solutions to address our state’s longstanding workforce challenges, and that includes making the necessary investments to educate and retain talented students across our state.

“These cuts will be disastrous for our UW System, almost certainly causing cuts to campuses and critical programs statewide, and will only hurt our kids, our state’s economy, and our state’s workforce in the process.”

An online version of this release is available here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

jackson county sheriff's office
Man dead in farming incident in Jackson County
Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger
Man found guilty in human trafficking case in Eau Claire County sentenced
Wisconsinite, Hans Obma, made an original short film and starred in it.
TV actor’s Wisconsin roots inspired award-winning short film
Crash
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after truck vs. road grader crash in Rusk County

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness is led into a Brown County courtroom for a previous motions hearing
Judge approves, denies a number of motions in Taylor Schabusiness hearing
$50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold at Mega Holiday in Eau Claire
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Search for missing Reedsburg boy enters Day 2
UW system
Republicans to cut University of Wisconsin budget in ongoing fight over diversity and inclusion