Gov. Evers visits businesses in Pepin County

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers stopped in Pepin County Tuesday visiting small businesses being supported by a statewide grant program.

Evers visited Stockholm Pie and General Store located in Stockholm and RiverTime Wine-Beer-Amusements located in Pepin, both of which have recently received $10,000 Main Street Bounceback Grants.

24 other businesses in Pepin County have received Bounceback Grants, along with nearly 10,000 across the state.

Evers explained why this type of funding is so important.

“It’s important not only to revitalize, but, you know, once you have a revitalized downtown, everybody joins the Chamber of Commerce and work together to make sure that everybody is kind of healthy economically downtown,” Evers said.

Evers proposed $50 million more for the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program in his 2023-25 biennial budget, but Republicans on the Joint Committee on Finance voted to remove the funding.

