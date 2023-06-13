Hope Gospel Mission 25 Year Celebration Picnic Open House

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - News Release: Hope Gospel Mission is hosting their 25 Years Celebration Picnic Open House on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hope Gospel Mission is so excited to celebrate 25 years of serving the community through their faith based, holistic recovery programs.

Founder Mark Donnelly says, “Our growth has been dramatic over the past 25 years, but always being driven by our desire to help more people! As the need continues to grow, we will look for more ways to help men, women and women with children going forward into our next 25 years!”

This summer picnic lunch will feature brat or hot dog, chips, beans & soda. The suggested donation amount is $2.50. Those who attend this event can expect to hear some live music, get a tour of the mission, an opportunity to meet the founders, as well as door prize drawings.

This picnic will be held at Hope Gospel Mission’s Hope Renewal Center for Men at 2650 Mercantile Drdive in Eau Claire (across from Festival Foods on Eau Claire’s west side).

Hope Gospel Mission has been serving those struggling with homelessness and addiction in the Chippewa Valley since 1998. During this time, over 4,000 unique men and women have stayed at Hope gospel Mission, over 625,000 meals have been served and over 198,000 nights of shelter have been provided.

