Households encouraged to take Wisconsin Internet Self-Report survey

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County and Wisconsin Broadband Office are encouraging all households to take the Wisconsin Internet Self-Report survey.

This information is said to help shape Wisconsin’s, and Eau Claire County’s internet planning efforts, according to a media release from Eau Claire County.

The media release states, “WISER is an online survey with a speed test; it is designed to capture the complexity of residents’ experience with internet service or lack thereof (e.g., service quality, cost burden, and more) so Eau Claire County and the Wisconsin Broadband Office can accurately understand a variety of broadband needs. Through this collaborative effort with all WI residents, we will be able to further improve internet access, understand associated costs, and support internet adoption for Wisconsin residents by identifying areas where internet is not available, too expensive, underperforming, or intimidating to subscribe. The survey is confidential, and the number of responses will be visualized in an online mapping tool.”

According to the media release, the WISER survey is available online HERE or via phone by calling 608-261-6026.

“Our team is committed to improving Wisconsin’s internet planning efforts, because we want to see Wisconsin businesses and households close the digital divide. Survey and speed test participation is critical to our planning efforts because these data points allow us to better understand how people use the internet, what challenges they experience, and any barriers to internet adoption. Without this information, we are more limited in our planning and strategic efforts,” Alyssa Kenney, State Broadband and Digital Equity Director at the Wisconsin Broadband Office within the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, said in the media release.

The full media release from Eau Claire County is available HERE.

