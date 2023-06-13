Jury trial begins for La Crosse County triple homicide suspect

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The jury trial begins Tuesday for one of two suspects in a La Crosse County triple homicide case.

Court records show the jury trial begins Tuesday for 35-year-old Nya Thao in La Crosse County Circuit Court. The jury selection was Monday.

Khamthaneth Rattanasack and Nya Thao appeared each face three charges of first-degree intentional homicide, which each carry a life sentence in prison if convicted.

The two men are charged in the killings of 24-year-olds Peng Lor and Nemo Yang and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney, who were found dead at Romskog Quarry in the Town of Hamilton, located about 15 miles northeast of La Crosse, on July 23, 2021, at 4:57 a.m. Officials say the three men were killed by multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 2:15 a.m., also noting the recovery of shell casings from the crime scene.

Investigators said a possible cause for the shooting was a dispute over a $600 debt between one of the suspects and at least one of the victims.

