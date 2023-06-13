Jury trial begins for La Crosse County triple homicide suspect

41-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao have been arrested and charged...
Khamthaneth Rattanasack and Nya Thao.(La Crosse County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The jury trial begins Tuesday for one of two suspects in a La Crosse County triple homicide case.

Court records show the jury trial begins Tuesday for 35-year-old Nya Thao in La Crosse County Circuit Court. The jury selection was Monday.

Khamthaneth Rattanasack and Nya Thao appeared each face three charges of first-degree intentional homicide, which each carry a life sentence in prison if convicted.

The two men are charged in the killings of 24-year-olds Peng Lor and Nemo Yang and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney, who were found dead at Romskog Quarry in the Town of Hamilton, located about 15 miles northeast of La Crosse, on July 23, 2021, at 4:57 a.m. Officials say the three men were killed by multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 2:15 a.m., also noting the recovery of shell casings from the crime scene.

Investigators said a possible cause for the shooting was a dispute over a $600 debt between one of the suspects and at least one of the victims.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

jackson county sheriff's office
Man dead in farming incident in Jackson County
Wisconsinite, Hans Obma, made an original short film and starred in it.
TV actor’s Wisconsin roots inspired award-winning short film
Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger
Man found guilty in human trafficking case in Eau Claire County sentenced
Crash
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after truck vs. road grader crash in Rusk County
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after UTV crash in Barron County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/13/23)
Thomas McRunnel
Man charged with stealing over $20K in jewelry from Eau Claire Kohl’s sentenced
Taylor Schabusiness is led into a Brown County courtroom for a previous motions hearing
Taylor Schabusiness defense withdraws motion to keep prosecutors out of jury selection
Lac du Flambeau
Town of Lac du Flambeau pays tribe $22K to keep roads open for another month