Madeline Kingsbury’s parents file motion to remove Adam Fravel’s visitation, contact with children

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The parents of Madeline Kingsbury, who are the primary caretakers of her two children since she went missing on March 31, filed a motion Monday to remove Adam Fravel’s visitation and contact.

Fravel is the ex-partner of Madeline. He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for her death on June 9. During the arraignment, it was ordered for Fravel to have supervised visitation with the children if he was released from jail.

The motion notes it is not in the children’s best interest and poses a significant safety risk.

“He poses a flight risk and based upon his actions when Winona County Health and Human Services first took custody of the children, there is every reason to believe he would flee with the children,” attorney for Madeline’s parents, Anna Tobia wrote.

The motion highlights Fravel’s behavior towards law enforcement when the children were taken into the custody of Winona County.

“The children have already suffered an immeasurable loss; putting them at risk for more harm is against their best interests and as such, we respectfully request the court immediately suspend any and all contact between Mr. Fravel and the minor children,” Tobia wrote.

In a letter to Winona County Judge Mary Leahy, Winona County Health and Human Services (WCHHS) highlights past violence that occurred between Fravel and Madeline in front of their children.

The letter also references conversations law enforcement had with Fravel where he admitted to being “infatuated” with the Gabby Petito case.

WCHHS recommends the children remain in the legal care and custody of the county, reunification efforts be ceased, visitation and contact be ceased, and a permanency petition be filed.

A disposition hearing is scheduled for June 14.

