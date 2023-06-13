The Mehara Shrine Circus welcomes new acts

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The circus is coming to town with contortionists, elephants, and a ringmaster to lead the way.

The Mehara Shrine Circus has made its way to the Chippewa Valley for performances in Menomonie and Eau Claire. On Tuesday, June 13 the circus will perform at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Carson Park. On Wednesday, June 14th the circus will make its way to the Dunn County Fairground in Menomonie for shows at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. All proceeds from the circus will benefit the Mehara Shrine Club in Eau Claire. The Circus Ringmaster, Franchesca Cavallini, said people can expect to see a variety of new acts this year.

“Our contortionists are also new from Magnolia,” Cavallini said. “Our hair-hang Ladies are new as well. That’s a whole new act this year. We have our buffaloes too. Our buffaloes are a big deal just because it’s a very rare act.”

To purchase tickets online for the Mehara Shrine Circus click here.

