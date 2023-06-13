Search for missing Reedsburg boy enters Day 2

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – The search for a missing teen in Sauk Co. resumed Tuesday as teams continued focusing on a wooded area off Highway 12 where a campsite was discovered the previous day.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported James Yoblonski had been missing since around 9 a.m. that day. On Tuesday afternoon, a statewide missing endangered person alert was issued by the state Dept. of Justice asking people and law enforcement to stay on the lookout for him.

The new alert described Yoblonski, 13, as standing 5′11″ tall and weighing 120 lbs., with blue-green eyes, brown hair, and a scar on his neck. When he was last scene, the teen was wearing red shoes, blue jeans, a shirt, and baseball hat.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski. (Scott Steinhorst | Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)

The initial statement indicated the boy, who lives in rural Reedsburg, left in the family van, which was later located along Hwy. 12, near Baraboo Bluffs and a couple miles away from the westernmost portion of Devil’s Lake State Park and the northern part of the Sauk Prairie State Recreational Area. His cell phone was found across the highway.

Sheriff Chip Meister also indicated Monday that a campsite was found in the nearby woods.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office picked up their search again Tuesday around 6 a.m., Meister said. Search crews broke into two teams, he continued, with one staying in the area of the campsite and another one heading south.

He pointed out the terrain in that area is rough and woods are very thick, pointing out deputies could be six to eight feet away from each other and still not know the other person is there.

Search crews are expecting aerial support on Tuesday with the Dept. of Natural Resources dispatching a plane and Wisconsin Emergency Management is sending a Blackhawk helicopter, Meister added.

Around 7:30 a.m., one lane of the highway, between Ski Hi Road and King’s Corner Road, was blocked off to give law enforcement space to set up. It remained closed into the afternoon.

Meister revealed Monday night the family realized that, in addition to their van being taken, a handgun was missing from the home. Authorities have not determined for certain if Yoblanski, 13, has the weapon.

“He {the father} just noticed that there is a handgun missing from the house, so that was one of the reasons you saw us release the fire department, the civilian personnel, and then we asked for the neighboring county, Columbia County, to come and help with the search,” Meister said on Monday.

Several law enforcement agencies from Columbia Co. and across the country had been part of Monday night’s operations, Meister noted. He explained the dense woods made their effort more difficult and helped lead to the decision to call off the search for the night on Monday with the plan to resume the next day.

Some people remained behind, however, and they stayed at the campsite, in case Yoblonski returned.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495.

While community members have not been asked to participate in the search, they are already rallying behind the effort and offering some supplies to help the Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office posted onto its Facebook page a picture of a cart filled with snack foods along with bottled water and bottled beverages to keep search teams going.

