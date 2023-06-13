SportScene 13 for Monday, June 12th

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - State baseball previews as four Altoona seniors hope to end their careers with a state title. While the McDonell Macks hope to continue their underdog run as the get set for the Tuesday’s state semifinal. The Eau Claire Express look for a win on the road in Minot. UW-Eau Claire head baseball coach Charles Bolden steps down and UW-La Crosse track and field teams visit the White House.

