Spotty showers Tuesday give way to dry and warmer weather by midweek

A weak surface trough and upper low continue to spin over Wisconsin and adjacent parts of the Great Lakes tonight. A mostly cloudy sky will result, while a few more showers will rotate around this system, though any rainfall will be light. Temperatures will remain milder tonight as a result, with many places staying in the more seasonable 50s. The weather map will look fairly similar across the Midwest on Tuesday with the upper low slowly nudging eastward, while a surface high sits off to the west. North and northeast flow around the low will continue to spin clouds and showers back into the state, mostly across central and eastern Wisconsin. Locally we may see a stray shower, but it looks mainly dry with some sun at times. Highs will range from the 80s to the west, to the 60s in the east.

The forecast then dries out for the majority of the rest of the work week. As the slow moving upper low finally exits, the weather will turn sunny and warmer on Wednesday. Another front will be dropping down from the north, and there is some indication a few stray storms may develop but chances remain very low at this time. We can expect a mostly sunny sky as temperatures climb back through the mid 80s. The front will hang up over the southern part of the state Thursday, while another Canadian high pressure system sits to the north. Much of Wisconsin will see a noticeable cool down Thursday, but we will be on the edges of this cooler change, so temperatures may only drop a few degrees, into the low 80s. By Friday the front moves out and the high moves into the Great Lakes. The next front and low pressure system will also be tracking from the Northern Plains into western Minnesota during the day. By the evening hours a few showers and storms may be able to work into western areas, but our best chances currently look to come Friday night into the first part of Saturday. We will have to wait and see if this timing shifts, but this would allow much of the weekend to be dry with near average temperatures.

