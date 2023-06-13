Taylor Schabusiness defense withdraws motion to keep prosecutors out of jury selection

Taylor Schabusiness is led into a Brown County courtroom for a previous motions hearing
By WBAY news staff
Jun. 13, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay will be back in Brown County court on Tuesday.

More than a dozen motions are on the docket for Taylor Schabusiness. Defense attorneys and prosecutors are prepared for the hearing to last all day.

One of the first orders of business, the defense said upon further reflection it was withdrawing a motion to block prosecutors from questioning potential jurors during the jury-picking process. At a previous hearing, Judge Thomas Walsh said he was unlikely to grant the request but would listen to the defense’s arguments.

Prosecutors say Schabusiness killed 24-year-old Shad Thyrion in February 2022. Investigators say by her own admission she choked him with a chain while they were having sex in his mother’s house, and then proceeded to sexually assault him and dismember him.

A Green Bay police officer and detective testified at the motions hearing. They both said there were no signs Schabusiness was under the influence of drugs when they took her into custody or during interviews.

Schabusiness is accompanied by her attorney and two deputies -- a requirement of the court ever since she attacked her previous defense attorney. District Attorney David Lasee and Assistant D.A. Caleb Saunders appeared for the State.

Schabusiness is scheduled to stand trial in July, but that could change depending on the outcome of some of these motions.

Action 2 News will be in court to provide you with updates online and on-air.

