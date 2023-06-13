A warm pattern emerges in the days ahead as rain chances remain sparse

While most of Western Wisconsin stayed dry today with sun and clouds, an upper low spinning over the Great Lakes Region brought steady showers to our eastern counties where temperatures only made it into the 60s. As the system slowly exits tonight, clouds will gradually decrease across the area with winds becoming light to calm. Overnight lows will fall to our seasonable averages in the mid-50s. Sunshine makes a return tomorrow as an upper-level ridge of high pressure gradually builds in from the west. Meanwhile, a slow-moving cold front to the north will be pushing southward throughout the day, which could spark up a few isolated showers during the afternoon. Warmer air ahead of the boundary will lead to temperatures climbing back above average to the upper 80s and near 90 in spots. Hazy conditions are also likely to return as our upper-level wind flow brings Canadian wildfire smoke back into the area. With the cold front sweeping through, some of this may mix down to the surface, potentially leading to poor air quality.

Cold front slides southward through Wisconsin with a stray shower possible (WEAU)

Dry weather looks to continue into the second half of this week as a surface high works down from Canada, while the axis of our upper ridge slides over the Upper Midwest. After a brief cool down into the low 80s, we’ll be quick to warm back in the mid and upper 80s this weekend as southerly flow dominates with more sunshine. Our next chance for an isolated shower or storm now appears to come on Saturday, when a low pressure system will be moving southwest of the state. There have been day-to-day differences among the forecast guidance with these chances, but the most recent trends have backed off all together on the possibility of precipitation over our neck of the woods. That said, the same low will pass to the south on Sunday, and with a lack of forcing in addition to a building upper ridge over the region, rain chances through the extended forecast currently look slim to none. Another heatwave is likely early next week as temperatures reach into the upper 80s and around 90. Critical fire conditions may also accompany to warm up with dew points forecast to be very dry, in the 20s and 30s.

