1 person dead, others hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dunn County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and several others are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Dunn County.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, at 12:08 a.m. on June 11, 2023, a crash occurred on I-94 westbound at mile marker 40 in Dunn County near Menomonie.

The media release says the Wisconsin State Patrol, Dunn County Sheriffs Office, and Menomonie Police Department responded to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-94. Investigation shows a car was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it hit an SUV head-on at milepost 40 blocking all westbound lanes.

According to the media release, upon arrival, it was discovered there were multiple injuries including one fatality.

The driver of the car, 33-year-old Benjamin Wilfer of Eau Claire, died in the crash.

The driver of the SUV, 28-year-old Demarie Ward OF Chicago, IL, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Passengers of the SUV, 27-year-old Ceirra Ellis of Maple Grove, Minn., a 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy all suffered life-threatening-injuries.

Assisting the Wisconsin State Patrol was the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Menomonie Police Department, Menomonie Fire and Rescue, Boyceville Ambulance, Mayo Helicopter, and Irvington’s Towing.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

