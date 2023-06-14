2 arrested in firebombing of California Planned Parenthood clinic last year

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. Marine and a second man were arrested Wednesday on federal charges of firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Southern California last year, authorities said.

Agents of the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service arrested Tibet Ergul, 21, of Irvine, and Chance Brannon, 23, of San Juan Capistrano, a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada.

They were named in a criminal complaint that charged each with using an explosive or fire to damage real property affecting interstate commerce, the statement said.

Both men were expected to appear Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Santa Ana. It was not immediately known if they had attorneys to comment on the allegations.

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the front of a clinic in Costa Mesa around 1 a.m. March 13, 2022. Security video recorded two people in hooded sweatshirts and face masks carry out the attack, the statement said.

The fire spread up a wall and across a ceiling above the front door. But responding firefighters and police were able to prevent the building from being destroyed.

No one was hurt, but the clinic had to cancel about 30 appointments, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

