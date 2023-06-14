3 teens accused of burglary in Trempealeau County

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Three teens are accused of burglary in Trempealeau County.

According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on June 5, 2023, around 2:00 a.m. two suspects threw a rock through the front door of the Alcivia Convenience Store located in the Village of Pigeon Falls.

The media release states, “The two suspects entered the businesses and stole several thousand dollars worth of Delta 8 and nicotine cartridges.”

According to the media release, the suspects fled in a truck driven by a third suspect. Investigation led authorities to identify three teenaged suspects from Jackson County. The teens confessed and evidence was recovered.

Charges are being recommended for the three teens including charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

