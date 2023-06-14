Altoona’s baseball season ends in state semifinals

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Making their first appearance at the state baseball tournament since 2010, Altoona couldn’t find a way to stop St. Thomas More, as the Cavaliers defeated the Rails 11-0 in five innings.

St.Thomas More set the tone for the game early, as they scored three runs in the first inning and followed that up with two more in the second. They would score in each inning of the contest.

On the mound for the Cavaliers, Kyle Alivo would give up just three hits, while striking out seven in five innings of work.

Altoona finishes their second ever state appearance with a 23-6 overall record,

