Bear spotted in downtown Eau Claire Wednesday

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to a Facebook post via the Eau Claire Police Department Facebook Page, a bear was spotted in downtown Eau Claire Wednesday.

The Facebook post, that includes video of the bear, states, “Yes you’re seeing this correctly. This morning a friendly bear made his way through downtown Eau Claire. He promptly threw 2 interceptions, fumbled a snap and continued on his way north.”

According to information from the Eau Claire Police Department, the bear was spotted in the 600 block of Water Street. Police say they received several calls regarding it. The first call was at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday morning and the video was shortly thereafter.

Police added the DNR is aware of it. If people spot the bear, they should just keep its distance as it makes its way home.

