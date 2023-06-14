Bernard F. Willi Pool in Chippewa Falls to open Friday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Bernard F. Willi Pool is set to open this Friday, June 16, 2023, at noon, according to a Facebook post via the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department Facebook page.

