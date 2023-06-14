Bernard F. Willi Pool in Chippewa Falls to open Friday

Chippewa Falls Pool
Chippewa Falls Pool(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Bernard F. Willi Pool is set to open this Friday, June 16, 2023, at noon, according to a Facebook post via the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department Facebook page.

The Facebook post states, “Spread the word! The Bernard F. Willi Pool is set to open this Friday June 16th at 12:00pm! See you there!”

