ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 8th Annual CTech Badger Classic returns to Rock Falls Raceway June 16-18.

Drag racing events will be held as well as a Cruise-In Car Show on June 17 with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Joshua’s Camp, a camp for families who have a child being treated for cancer.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase leading up to a grand prize of $5,000 on June 17.

Last year’s event raised $35,190 for Joshua’s Camp.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.