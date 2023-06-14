Drug investigation results in the arrests of 3 people in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A drug investigation resulted in the arrests of three people in Vernon County.

According to information from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office along with several other agencies worked in conjunction with the La Crosse Police Department concerning a drug trafficking investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says in a media release as a result of the investigation, three people were arrested were on Monday, June 12, in rural Coon Valley, Wis.

The three people are identified as Damien Reinsvold, Julia Lloyd, and Stanley Holte.

The media release says Llloyd is being held on a $500,000.00 cash bond, Holte is also being held on a $500,000.00 cash bond, and Resinsvold will be released on a $2,000.00 signature bond.

All three are due back in Vernon County Circuit Court July 6, 2023, for initial appearances.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.