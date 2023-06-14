Drug investigation results in the arrests of 3 people in Vernon County

drug investigation arrests
drug investigation arrests(COURTESY: VERNON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A drug investigation resulted in the arrests of three people in Vernon County.

According to information from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office along with several other agencies worked in conjunction with the La Crosse Police Department concerning a drug trafficking investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says in a media release as a result of the investigation, three people were arrested were on Monday, June 12, in rural Coon Valley, Wis.

The three people are identified as Damien Reinsvold, Julia Lloyd, and Stanley Holte.

The media release says Llloyd is being held on a $500,000.00 cash bond, Holte is also being held on a $500,000.00 cash bond, and Resinsvold will be released on a $2,000.00 signature bond.

All three are due back in Vernon County Circuit Court July 6, 2023, for initial appearances.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
jackson county sheriff's office
Man dead in farming incident in Jackson County
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a...
2-year-old dies after being trapped in crib, sheriff’s office says
Thomas McRunnel
Man charged with stealing over $20K in jewelry from Eau Claire Kohl’s sentenced
Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger
Man found guilty in human trafficking case in Eau Claire County sentenced

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Republicans mum on potential UW budget cuts
Wisconsin capital building
Wisconsin Republicans vote to raise electric vehicle fees
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/14/23)
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
Plane crashes at Watertown park