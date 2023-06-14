Eau Claire City Council passes “no re-parking” ordinance

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Tuesday, June 13th, the Eau Claire City Council voted 10-0 in favor of a new parking ordinance that aims to curb a prominent habit of “re-parking.”

The concept of “re-parking” involves citizens pulling into another, or their same spot on downtown blocks when their allotted two hours of free parking expires.

City officials say this habit hampers the efficiency of downtown life and commerce.

Instead of “re-parking” on the same block, the ordinance will require business district patrons to move their car to another block to continue receiving two-hour free parking.

The ordinance will be in effect in downtown Eau Claire, Water Street, West Grand Avenue, and by the Mayo Clinic Health System Campus, though the ordinance will not go into effect until it is published, and a slow introductory period featuring updated signs is complete.

Eau Claire Deputy Engineer Leah Ness has firsthand experience receiving complaints on “re-parking,” and spoke on the benefits of the new ordinance.

“The intent of the parking ordinance is to generate turnover and customer parking, and have there be available spaces for the customers in the downtown area,” Ness stated. “I think this will really promote the people who are coming down to spend the whole afternoon in the downtown area. They’ll gravitate more towards the parking ramps or the free parking surface slots, and then the people who are coming down for a shorter trip under 2 hours, there should be more availability on the black faces for them.”

Much like when parking enforcement officials began rolling out new front-facing cameras to track license plates, city officials anticipate a two-week educational period before strict enforcement begins affecting the public.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.