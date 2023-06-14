Eau Claire man charged in child sex crime case reaches plea agreement

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man charged in child sex crime case reaches a plea agreement.

Court records show 51-year-old Travis Fraze pleads no contest to the amended charge of attempted sexual assault of a child under 16 yrs. of age.

According to court records, the court orders a sentence of three years initial confinement and seven years extended supervision. Fraze is to comply with the sex offender registration for 15 years. Fraze has 290 days sentence credit.

According to a criminal complaint, on or around Aug. 28, 2022, authorities learned that citizens, not associated with law enforcement, had posed as an underage woman in an attempt to investigate people perpetuating child sex crimes via the internet. They used an ad on the internet to begin a chat with Fraze.

The citizens posed as a “14-year-old girl.”

The criminal complaint says after “weeks of explicit chats and receipt of explicit images” from Fraze they set a meeting with Fraze at a location in Eau Claire on Aug. 28, 2022. In an interview with authorities, Fraze acknowledged that he had made a poor decision and that he needed help. Fraze said he was previously investigated for alleged child sex crimes in TX, however, he was never charged.

According to the criminal complaint, in an interview Fraze said that weeks prior he downloaded the Meet Me app. He began talking with what he thought was the “14-year-old” girl. Fraze confirmed that the conversation with the “14-year-old” was sexually explicit.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.