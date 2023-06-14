La Crosse Co. judge receives Lifetime Jurist Award

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County Circuit Judge receives an honor for her decades of service on the bench.

The State Bar of Wisconsin Bench and Bar Committee awards Judge Romana Gonzalez the 2023 Lifetime Jurist Award who has served as the presiding Judge in La Crosse for 28 years.

It recognizes jurists who were fair, impartial, and personal character with long term judicial service.

Judge Gonzalez worked to improve national policy and practices for children, families and survivors of violence.

“Judge Peter Pappas sat in the seat for many, many, many years, decades. And exactly 25 years ago to the day he was awarded this prize as well. So it’s kind of unique to have two Lifetime Jurists occupy a long time sitting at the Branch 1 here in La Crosse County,” Judge Gonzalez said.

Judge Gonzalez is set to receive her award Thursday in Milwaukee. She is the first woman and first person of color on the bench in La Crosse County.

