McDonell’s great run ends in the state baseball semifinals

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WEAU) - After entering the WIAA playoffs with a record under .500, the McDonell Macks made an improbable run to the WIAA State Baseball Tournament. That run ended with a hard fought 7-6 loss to Pecatonica late Tuesday night.

The Macks and Vikings battled in a game that went back in forth until the end.

McDonell took the early lead with two runs in the first inning, but Pecatonica responded in the third inning with five runs.

The Macks, like they have all postseason, would rally back.

In the fifth inning, down 6-3, McDonell would strike three times with the help of four Pecatonica errors to tie the game at six.

The Vikings would strike back quickly in the sixth inning to take back the lead 7-6.

In the bottom of the 6th, McDonell would load the bases with no outs, but the Vikings would catch the Macks attempting to “squeeze” home a run and tag out the lead runner. A strikeout and then a groundout would follow to end the frame without any scoring from McDonell.

The Macks would get a runner to second in the seventh, but Pecatonica was able to get the final out to end the contest 7-6.

McDonell finishes their magical run to state with a 14-11 overall record.

