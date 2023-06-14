McDonell’s great run ends in the state baseball semifinals

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WEAU) - After entering the WIAA playoffs with a record under .500, the McDonell Macks made an improbable run to the WIAA State Baseball Tournament. That run ended with a hard fought 7-6 loss to Pecatonica late Tuesday night.

The Macks and Vikings battled in a game that went back in forth until the end.

McDonell took the early lead with two runs in the first inning, but Pecatonica responded in the third inning with five runs.

The Macks, like they have all postseason, would rally back.

In the fifth inning, down 6-3, McDonell would strike three times with the help of four Pecatonica errors to tie the game at six.

The Vikings would strike back quickly in the sixth inning to take back the lead 7-6.

In the bottom of the 6th, McDonell would load the bases with no outs, but the Vikings would catch the Macks attempting to “squeeze” home a run and tag out the lead runner. A strikeout and then a groundout would follow to end the frame without any scoring from McDonell.

The Macks would get a runner to second in the seventh, but Pecatonica was able to get the final out to end the contest 7-6.

McDonell finishes their magical run to state with a 14-11 overall record.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
jackson county sheriff's office
Man dead in farming incident in Jackson County
Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger
Man found guilty in human trafficking case in Eau Claire County sentenced
Wisconsinite, Hans Obma, made an original short film and starred in it.
TV actor’s Wisconsin roots inspired award-winning short film
Crash
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after truck vs. road grader crash in Rusk County

Latest News

SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, June 13th
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa hits a walk off two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers...
Correa’s 2-run HR for Twins caps 4-run 9th vs. Brewers closer Williams
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Monday