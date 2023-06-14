Plane crashes at Watertown park

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) – The investigation into a plane crash in Watertown is underway as emergency crews remain on the scene.

The plane went down around 9 a.m. near Brandt-Quirk Park, in the 800 block of Carriage Hill Drive, near the high school. Authorities have cordoned off the entire park, which is about four miles from the airport, and blocked off the road.

Few details about the crash have been released at this time. Authorities have not given any information about how many people were on board at the time or if anyone was injured.

Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023. (WMTV-TV/Phoebe Murray)

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed the type of plane in a tweet that indicated it would launch an investigation as well. The federal agency identified the plane as a Mooney M20R, a type of four-seat, single-engine plane, produced up until 2019.

NTSB investigating the crash of a Mooney M20R aircraft near Watertown, Wisconsin. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 14, 2023

Two witnesses reported hearing a loud noise around the time of the crash, with one of them saying he saw a large plume of smoke.

That witness, Brady Lessner, described hearing the boom while mowing his lawn and feeling the ground shake. Lessner added that he rushed to the scene, which is by a creek, where he saw a large amount of debris, including the engine and a loose tire in the field.

Authorities respond to a reported plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Submitted)

This is a breaking news story. NBC15 News has dispatched a crew and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

