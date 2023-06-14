Sen. Tammy Baldwin introduces ‘Invent Here, Make Here Act’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEAU) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin helped introduce the “Invent Here, Make Here Act” Tuesday, a piece of bipartisan legislation aiming to ensure taxpayer-funded technologies are manufactured in the us.

Current waivers allow foreign companies to produce these technologies abroad. The Bill expands waiver requirements and strengthens the review process. It prohibits manufacturing in hostile countries like China and Russia. This Bill is an expansion of the National Defense Authorization Act Baldwin helped pass last year.

Baldwin says the Act promotes domestic manufacturing, strengthens supply chains, and supports American jobs.

“This was born out of a very alarming story, where taxpayer funds funded research into breakthrough battery technology. And then we found that it got licensed to a company in China,” Baldwin said.

The Alliance for American Manufacturing is one of several organizations that support the Bill. Baldwin says they are aiming to end government-funded foreign technology production.

Additional information is available in a full media relase from U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin HERE.

