WAGNER TAILS: Bomb Pop and Havana

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MENOMONIE AND TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - Bomb Pop. A classic summer treat, and also an adorable cat.

While this Bomb Pop isn’t cherry, lime or blue raspberry flavored, she is full of sweetness. Caretakers at Moses Ark Rescue say Bomb Pop loves greeting people.

She does well with other cats, and she seems to be okay with dogs. This Bomb Pop is ready to “sparkle” in her new home by the Fourth of July. Click HERE to contact Moses Ark.

--

A sweet dog who likes learning new things. Havana is 8 months old and being fostered through Last Paw Rescue. He’s believed to be a shepherd/boxer/hound mix.

He loves being outside and playing with other dogs. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

