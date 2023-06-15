1 person dead after motorcycle crash in Eau Claire County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Eau Claire County Wednesday.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, at 7:39 a.m. on June 14, 2023, the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a one-vehicle motorcycle crash at the bottom of the westbound on ramp from Highway 93 to Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County, near Eau Claire.

The media release says authorities arrived on scene and found a lone occupant from the motorcycle with life threating injuries. First aid and life safety measures were provided to the victim. The Interstate on-ramp was closed during the incident.

According to the media release, the victim was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. The victim later died due to the injuries they suffered.

The media release identifies the victim as 56-year-old Steven Berndt of Eleva, Wis.

The crash is under investigation. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office assisted troopers.

