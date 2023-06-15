American Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica dies in motorcycle accident at 24

FILE - Patrick Gasienica, of the United States, soars through the air during the men's normal...
FILE - Patrick Gasienica, of the United States, soars through the air during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Gasienica died after being involved in a motorcycle accident on Monday night, June 12, 2023, in the village of Bull Valley, located in Chicago’s far northwestern suburbs, according to the Bull Valley Police Department. He was 24.(Andrew Medichini | AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULL VALLEY, Ill. (AP) — Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica, who competed for the United States last year in the Beijing Games, has died. He was 24.

Gasienica died after being involved in a motorcycle accident on Monday night in the village of Bull Valley, located in Chicago’s far northwestern suburbs, according to the Bull Valley Police Department.

“Patrick was an incredible competitor, teammate and friend,” USA Nordic posted on Twitter.

Gasienica finished 49th and 53rd in individual events at the Beijing Olympics, and was 10th in a team competition with Casey Larson, Kevin Bickner and Decker Dean.

“We don’t really have a lot of jumpers, but it’s getting better,” Gasienica said last year in China. “Especially since the pandemic, a lot of different kids are joining the different clubs around America. Hopefully in a couple of years — five, 10, maybe — we’ll have a really, really great team.”

Gasienica, who was born in Oak Park, developed as a young ski jumper at the Norge Ski Club about 40 miles northwest of Chicago.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
jackson county sheriff's office
Man dead in farming incident in Jackson County
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a...
2-year-old dies after being trapped in crib, sheriff’s office says
Bear spotted in Eau Claire
Bear spotted in downtown Eau Claire Wednesday
Thomas McRunnel
Man charged with stealing over $20K in jewelry from Eau Claire Kohl’s sentenced

Latest News

FILE - Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during an interview with The Associated Press...
Energy Secretary Granholm says she failed to reveal stock holdings; GOP calls for investigation
FILE - Police said the deaths occurred in the community of El Pescadero on Tuesday.
2 Americans found dead at hotel in Mexico’s Baja California Sur
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Day 3 begins in search for missing boy in Sauk Co.
FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The former "Dances With...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged with more sex crimes in new Canadian case