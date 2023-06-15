Carson Park will be mustard-filled for 2023 Mustard Night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Express and Colonel Mustard will be leading the charge on Friday to support an Eau Claire nonprofit.

2023 Mustard Night will be kicking off at Carson Park at 5 p.m. and continue throughout the Eau Claire Express game. This event is created in collaboration with the Eau Claire Express, Silver Spring Foods, and Feed My People Food Bank to support food security in the Chippewa Valley and to bring the community together.

The Marketing Manager of Silver Spring Foods, Jeni Path, said people can support Feed My People Food Bank by participating in the grill raffle. She said it costs $5 and all proceeds go to the nonprofit. Outside of the raffle, there will be many other activities.

“There’s a grill raffle, there’s prizes, there’s Zing Toss, we have sampling of mustards, coloring contest, face painters, jugglers, all kinds of great things happening,” Path said.

Admission to Mustard Night is free from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. After that, it is included in the cost of purchasing a ticket to see the Express take on the Duluth Huskies. Colonel Mustard will be throwing the first pitch.

