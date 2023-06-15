The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild Presents 80′s Rock Musical, ‘Rock of Ages’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re an 80′s rock fan, a musical being presented by The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild might be something you want to check out.

You can check Rock of Ages at The RCU Theatre in the Pablo Center at 7:30 pm June 22-24 and at 1:30 on June 25th.

Tickets for adults/seniors are $35 and it’s $15 for students.

For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.