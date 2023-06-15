DNR issues air quality advisory for several counties through Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is issuing an orange/red air quality advisory from Thursday, June 15 - 8:00 a.m. CDT until Friday, June 16 - 12:00 a.m. CDT for several Wis. counties.

The counties affected include: Adams, Barron, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Dunn, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood

A media release from the DNR states, “Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may also increase, spreading north and east.The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest and Mississippi and Wisconsin River Valleys today, where the air quality index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower PM2.5 concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of the advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to range from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.”

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site, according to the media release.

