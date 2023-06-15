Doctor discusses health impacts of poor air quality

Jun. 15, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The DNR says air quality has improved to moderate in our area which means there’s still a risk to some people.

Conditions in much of the Midwest have been considered unhealthy for the general public Wednesday and Thursday.

When conditions reach that level doctors say you may want to consider digging out that N-95 mask if you’re going outside.

“Everyone’s going to be a little bit individualized, right, depending on your medical history and such, but as soon as you reach that unhealthy range and you have to do something that’s going to expose yourself to a high level of wildfire smoke, I think it’s okay to wear a mask.” Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn, Mayo Clinic M.D., M.P.H., Occupational Medicine Specialist, said.

Exposure to smoke can lead to coughing, shortness of breath, and wheezing.

Doctors say a regular cloth mask won’t protect you from smoke particles. They advise an N-95 or N-100 mask.

