Eau Claire woman charged in Dunn County home invasion bound over for trial

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman charged in a Dunn County home invasion is bound over for trial.

Court records show a court hearing was held Thursday and 21-year-old Megan Dehate is bound over for trial. A cash bond is set at $50,000.00 for Dehate.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 21, 2023, according to court records.

A criminal complaint shows 21-year-old Megan Dehate is facing charges of burglary-arming self with a dangerous weapon, physical abuse of an elder person-intentionally cause bodily harm, likely to produce great bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon, felony bail jumping (Eau Claire County case), drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 6, 2023, at 3:25 a.m. authorities received a 911 call from a homeowner reporting that an unknown woman, later identified as Megan Dehate, entered their house on Cty Tk C in the Town of Dunn, and hit one of the two victims at the home with a weapon. The victim that was hit was bleeding but had the woman restrained on the floor. The criminal complaint says Dunn County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene and took the woman into custody. Both victims were taken to medical facilities for treatment for the injuries they suffered.

