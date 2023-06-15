Eau Claire woman charged in Dunn County home invasion bound over for trial

Megan Dehate
Megan Dehate(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman charged in a Dunn County home invasion is bound over for trial.

Court records show a court hearing was held Thursday and 21-year-old Megan Dehate is bound over for trial. A cash bond is set at $50,000.00 for Dehate.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 21, 2023, according to court records.

A criminal complaint shows 21-year-old Megan Dehate is facing charges of burglary-arming self with a dangerous weapon, physical abuse of an elder person-intentionally cause bodily harm, likely to produce great bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon, felony bail jumping (Eau Claire County case), drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 6, 2023, at 3:25 a.m. authorities received a 911 call from a homeowner reporting that an unknown woman, later identified as Megan Dehate, entered their house on Cty Tk C in the Town of Dunn, and hit one of the two victims at the home with a weapon. The victim that was hit was bleeding but had the woman restrained on the floor. The criminal complaint says Dunn County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene and took the woman into custody. Both victims were taken to medical facilities for treatment for the injuries they suffered.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear spotted in Eau Claire
Bear spotted in downtown Eau Claire Wednesday
Ambulance
1 person dead, others hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dunn County
DNR offers tips to prevent the spread of invasive species
DNR asking the public to take precautions to avoid spreading invasive species
drug investigation arrests
Drug investigation results in the arrests of 3 people in Vernon County
Some haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.
DNR issues air quality advisory for several counties through Thursday

Latest News

Rock of Ages (6/15/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/15/23)
USPS logo.
Post Offices to Close in Observance of Juneteenth Holiday
Jason Verdugo
Jason Verdugo named new athletic director at UW-Eau Claire