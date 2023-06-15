Groundbreaking held for new affordable housing development

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new affordable housing development is coming to Eau Claire.

A groundbreaking was held Thursday at 3155 Birch Street near the River Prairie District in Altoona.

The housing complex will have 60 units available starting at $599 monthly all the way through $1500 monthly which will include the cost of all your utilities. The development will house one, two, and three bedroom apartments each with a full kitchen and in-unit laundry.

“To come back to a community where we had our father that developed housing in this community was important to us. We’ve done a lot of development work in the La Crosse, Rochester, Hudson market, and it was very nice to come back to Eau Claire,” Paul Gerrard, Gerrard Companies Vice President, said.

The apartments will also include solar panels, geothermal technology, and air-source heat pumps to cut down on carbon emissions.

The project is expected to be complete in Aug. of next year.

