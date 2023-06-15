Hazy skies linger Thursday with unseasonable warmth on the way for Father’s Day weekend

Canadian wildfire smoke made its return to Western Wisconsin with the help of our upper-level wind flow as a ridge is parked just off to our west. As a result, sunshine was filtered today with temperatures also being impacted as highs ranged from the 60s and 70s north to the 80s further south. Now that a weak front has passed through, smoke has mixed down to the surface, leading to a reduction in visibility with very poor air quality. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through at least noon tomorrow as our local air quality has become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Individuals with respiratory illnesses, children, and older adults should avoid outdoor activities while all others should reduce their time outdoors. These conditions will persist into tonight with a mostly clear sky and temperatures cooling into the upper 50s. Our hazy sky will stick around tomorrow, though the smoke should retreat back into the upper levels of the atmosphere with filter sunshine expected. Cooler north-northeast winds coupled with the thick smoke aloft will result in temperatures being slightly cooler, but still near average in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s further south.

By Friday and into Father’s Day weekend, we’ll see the start of a significant warm up as an upper-level ridge of high pressure moves overhead with winds becoming more southerly. After highs in the low 80s to finish out the week, we’ll be climbing into the upper 80s over the weekend. Sunny skies Friday will give way to a few more clouds on Saturday as a storm system tracks to the south and west. Recent forecast guidance continues to back off on rain chances, but for now, there is still the off chance of a stray shower or storm during the day. Sunday brings a mostly to partly sunny sky with dry conditions prevailing into early next week as a ridge of high pressure begins to amplify over the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. Our next heatwave will be setting up as a result with widespread readings well into the 80s and low 90s through, at least, the middle of next week. The latest temperature outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center show increasing confidence of above normal temperatures as we round out the month. As for precipitation, things currently appear bleak with most places running 1-2″ below average when it comes to rain for June.

