Jason Verdugo named new athletic director at UW-Eau Claire

Jason Verdugo
Jason Verdugo(COURTESY: UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-EAU CLAIRE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jason Verdugo is named the new athletic director at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, according to a media release from the University.

The media release states, “Verdugo, associate vice president and director of athletics at Hamline University, a private liberal arts university in St. Paul, Minnesota, was introduced Thursday by Chancellor James Schmidt.”

“Jason Verdugo has distinguished himself as an outstanding administrative leader at both the university and national levels,” UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt, said in the media release. “He understands the value of intercollegiate athletics, is committed to student-athletes’ success both in the classroom and in athletics, and wants to ensure UW-Eau Claire continues its long tradition of excellence.”

The media release states Verdugo replaces Dan Schumacher, who retired at the end of spring semester.

