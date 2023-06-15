Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs

The search for a missing boy resumes in Sauk Co. on Thursday as crews head back out into the dense woods along Highway 12, near Devil’s Lake State Park.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement officers looking for missing Reedsburg 13-year-old James Yoblonski found signs of human activity while searching Baraboo Bluffs, making them feel optimistic.

Over 90 police officers from across Wisconsin searched the Baraboo Bluffs in Sauk County on Thursday in a search that started on Monday.

Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant Steven Schram said they found plastic sandwich bags, a boot print and walking stick 200 yards southwest from the abandoned campsite earlier in the week.

“It does seem like we’re making some progress today,” Schram said. “We’re excited to find something to give us a renewed sense of confidence or hope, but at this point we’re still pushing diligently forward.”

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.(Scott Steinhorst | Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)

Only trained law enforcement officers and first responders are allowed to search because officers and Yoblonski’s family believe he is in possession of a gun.

“When we locate James, if he does possess that firearm, we have people trained to deal with that situation in the best case possible for the outcome for those who are searching for him and for James,” Schram said.

Schram thanked the community for other support methods including food donations and ATV donations. The four-wheelers allow paramedics to drive through the rough terrain to support searchers.

“You just have to keep in mind that there’s a 13-year-old boy out there who needs our help,” Schram said. “We have to do every single thing that we can do to find him.”

Officers will continue the search until 8 p.m. Thursday and plan to return Friday if Yoblonski is not located yet.

James’ father William Yoblonski said he believes his 13-year-old son drove to his father’s work place and took a gun from that location for protection.

William also said James recently received a wilderness survival guide as a gift and that he previously expressed interest in trying to hike in the wilderness.

Schram was also informed of James’ interest in wilderness exploration and said the bluff areas are not designated for hiking and are extremely unsafe. He said officers do not think James has a cell phone and could be lost or injured while trying to act as a survivalist.

